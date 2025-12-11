Alia Bhatt honoured by Golden Globes at Red Sea Film Festival
Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt and Tunisian actress Hend Sabry were honoured by Golden Globes at a glitzy gala dinner during the fifth edition of Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea Film Festival.
Alia has earned critical acclaim and box-office success for standout performances in films such as Highway, Raazi, Udta Punjab, Dear Zindagi and Gangubai Kathiawadi.
She said, “The Golden Globes are an iconic part of the global awards universe and I am delighted to be part of it and look forward to continuing my career in telling more stories of powerful and deserving women.”
Sabry was named the recipient of the Omar Sharif Award and Bhatt received the Golden Globes Horizon Award. Sabry’s performances in films such as The Yacoubian Building, Scheherazade, Tell Me a Story and Asmaa won her widespread recognition for her nuanced portrayals of complex, socially resonant characters.
Sabry said, “My career has been devoted to uplifting women with complex stories and I am thrilled to be sharing this Golden Globes stage with Alia Bhatt, one of the next generation’s brightest and most talented stars.”
Among the guests at the event were directors Sean Baker and Darren Aronofsky, actresses Sigourney Weaver, Naomie Harris, Shailene Woodley and Olga Kurylenko, actor-director Idris Elba and actors Édgar Ramírez, Salman Khan, Henry Golding and Riz Ahmed.
Talking about Alia, who is the daughter of filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt and actress Soni Razadan, will next be seen in filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love and War, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. The film is scheduled to release on March 20, 2026.