Alia Bhatt honoured by Golden Globes at Red Sea Film Festival

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt and Tunisian actress Hend Sabry were honoured by Golden Globes at a glitzy gala dinner during the fifth edition of Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea Film Festival.

Alia has earned critical acclaim and box-office success for standout performances in films such as Highway, Raazi, Udta Punjab, Dear Zindagi and Gangubai Kathiawadi.

She said, “The Golden Globes are an iconic part of the global awards universe and I am delighted to be part of it and look forward to continuing my career in telling more stories of powerful and deserving women.”