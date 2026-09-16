Netflix drops The Diplomat Season 4 trailer, internet reacts

The challenges in the new season may be the most twisted and difficult Kate has faced so far as President Grace and Vice President Hal (who is also her husband) are making dangerous political moves in secret and the ambassador refuses to let them off the hook.

The official plot summary reads, "In Season Four of The Diplomat, two marriages threaten to eat each other alive. One catastrophic moment shatters the fragile peace Kate Wyler brokered between the US and UK, as well as the crumbling marriage she’s trying to save. While she fights to stem the bleeding, President Grace Penn and VP Hal Wyler’s conspiracy to steal Russia’s most powerful weapon hurtles the United States toward war."

It further reads, "Kate and Todd, at best an uneasy pair, unite to stop the Grace-Hal alliance from upending the balance of power abroad and at home. Four Emmy nominees paint an unmissable portrait of two marriages: Keri Russell as Ambassador Kate Wyler, Rufus Sewell as Vice President Hal Wyler, Allison Janney as President Grace Penn, and Bradley Whitford as Todd Penn."