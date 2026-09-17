Slow Horses Season 6: A fan-favourite character passes away [Spoiler Alert]

Jonathan Pryce delivered a powerhouse performance as David Cartwright since the first season of Slow Horses. His death, which happened before book six titled Joe Country, is a heart shattering one for fans. Fans will not only miss the character, who was a key figure in the storyline, but also the performance by the legendary actor.

Death is an integral part of the series about MI5 agents led by their notorious boss Jackson Lamb (Gary Oldman). Yet, this one death really hurts for the fans and many are still shocked.

The episode 2 of Slow Horses season 6, titled Daddy Issues, will drop on Wednesday, September 23, 2026.