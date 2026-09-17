Slow Horses Season 6: A fan-favourite character passes away [Spoiler Alert]

Apple TV thriller, Slow Horses, opened season 6 with a heartbreaking loss. The new season of the series began with the passing of beloved David Cartwright, played by Jonathan Pryce. The character died of natural causes in the first episode titled, Circle of Life.
River's (Jack Lowden) grandfather, David Cartwright, passed away off-screen in the opening episode of Slow Horses season 6. His death was revealed when Diana talks about his funeral with River which will require tight security.
Fans had one last look at David in season 6 when River was remembering his emotionally wrecking final conversation he had with his grandfather. While the death was not depicted on-screen, it was eventually revealed on the show that Jonathan's character had passed away soon after telling his grandson that they will talk further. He breathed his last on the bed, peacefully at 83 years of age.
Jonathan Pryce delivered a powerhouse performance as David Cartwright since the first season of Slow Horses. His death, which happened before book six titled Joe Country, is a heart shattering one for fans. Fans will not only miss the character, who was a key figure in the storyline, but also the performance by the legendary actor.
Death is an integral part of the series about MI5 agents led by their notorious boss Jackson Lamb (Gary Oldman). Yet, this one death really hurts for the fans and many are still shocked.
The episode 2 of Slow Horses season 6, titled Daddy Issues, will drop on Wednesday, September 23, 2026.
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