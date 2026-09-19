Netflix cancels Sweet Magnolias after 5 seasons, fans unhappy

Netflix has cancelled popular romance series, Sweet Magnolias, after five seasons. The series, based on the novels by Sherryl Woods starred JoAnna Garcia Swisher as Maddie Townsend, Brooke Elliott as Dana Sue Sullivan and Heather Headley as Helen Decatur in lead roles.
Sweet Magnolias creator Sheryl J. Anderson and lead actress JoAnna Garcia Swisher are working on another drama series, Ladies of the House, Netflix announced. Soon after, reports revealed that the romance series about three lifelong friends in the fictional town called Serenity, that premiered in 2020, will come to an end.
The Instagram account of Sweet Magnolias run by the writers of the show, posted an emotional statement on Friday, September 18, 2026, marking an end to a 5-year-long journey. "All grand adventures must eventually end. And here, dear friends, is where ours does. SWEET MAGNOLIAS is now complete with five seasons streaming on Netflix", the note began.
The statement went on to thank the cast and crew, the partners at DLP Productions and Netflix. "To our outstanding cast and crew: You are Serenity. This show would not be what it is without your hard work and dedication and love...To our partners at DLP Productions: Thank you for starting the party...It takes a village, and look at the village you helped amass. To our partners at Netflix: Thank you for the journey. Seven years! Five seasons! And every day filled with love and collaboration for our story and for each other", it read.
The team also thanked the original inspiration, Sherryl Woods, saying, "To Miss Woods: Serenity exists because of you. Thank you for creating it, and thank you for entrusting us with it. We hope we did you proud."
The note ended with a big thank you to the viewers who stood by the show despite dwindling numbers. "Serenity is for you. Every moment of laughter, of heartbreak, of anger, of joy was for you. While this journey may be complete, the Sweet Magnolias will always be there for you when you need them most. Serenity will always be happy to see you. Keep pouring it out! Thank you", the statement concluded.
Fans expressed their disappointment in the comment section, tagging other networks and urging them to pick up the show. "Netflix doing it again. Hate this. If you're gonna tell a story, finish it!", one person commented, referring to the loose ends and cliffhangers season 5 ended with. "Why not do like three long episodes to wrap up each of the magnolia’s personal story? This is so upsetting", another fan said. Another user suggested, "one more season would have tied it all up".
While fans rally for another season, they must also prepare themselves to say goodbye to Sweet Magnolias, until further news.