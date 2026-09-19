Netflix cancels Sweet Magnolias after 5 seasons, fans unhappy

The Instagram account of Sweet Magnolias run by the writers of the show, posted an emotional statement on Friday, September 18, 2026, marking an end to a 5-year-long journey. "All grand adventures must eventually end. And here, dear friends, is where ours does. SWEET MAGNOLIAS is now complete with five seasons streaming on Netflix", the note began.

The statement went on to thank the cast and crew, the partners at DLP Productions and Netflix. "To our outstanding cast and crew: You are Serenity. This show would not be what it is without your hard work and dedication and love...To our partners at DLP Productions: Thank you for starting the party...It takes a village, and look at the village you helped amass. To our partners at Netflix: Thank you for the journey. Seven years! Five seasons! And every day filled with love and collaboration for our story and for each other", it read.

The team also thanked the original inspiration, Sherryl Woods, saying, "To Miss Woods: Serenity exists because of you. Thank you for creating it, and thank you for entrusting us with it. We hope we did you proud."