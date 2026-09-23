The Royals Season 2 begins filming, Sini Shetty and Gurfateh Pirzada join cast

Any further details about the Season 2 of The Royals is not known yet but the series is expected to take a new turn and deliver a fresh storyline. Without revealing much, Ishaan confirmed the news after he shared a carousel of pictures on Instagram where he posed in front of havelis. "Lock in. Log out. See y’all on the other side", the 30-year-old actor captioned the post.

Excited fans were quick to flock to the comments section. "The Royals season 2 on its way baby let’s goooooo!!!", one comment read. Another fan wrote, "Cannot wait". "The Charming Prince Is Loading Again", said another person.

The first season of the show was co-directed by Priyanka Ghose and Nupur Asthana and Jasmeet K. Reen is set to take charge of the second season from the director's chair.