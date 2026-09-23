The Royals Season 2 begins filming, Sini Shetty and Gurfateh Pirzada join cast

Netflix's drama series, The Royals, is coming back for a second season! The first season, that premiered in 2025, made quite the buzz and fans are excited to know what Season 2 has in store.
The first season of The Royals saw Ishaan Khatter and Bhumi Pednekar star opposite each other as lead roles. Ishaan is returning as Maharaj Aviraaj in Season 2 of the series alongside a new female lead to be reportedly played by Sini Shetty.
According to reports, Gurfateh Pirzada will also join the cast and the three characters are expected to be in a love triangle. The series will begin filming in Udaipur this week, as per a source.
The source also shared details of the selection process and the report claimed that Sini "beat out other actresses, including Radhika Madan, Alaya F, Nitanshi Goel, and others to land the lead role in the series". Sini is the former Miss India and also a Miss World finalist.
Any further details about the Season 2 of The Royals is not known yet but the series is expected to take a new turn and deliver a fresh storyline. Without revealing much, Ishaan confirmed the news after he shared a carousel of pictures on Instagram where he posed in front of havelis. "Lock in. Log out. See y’all on the other side", the 30-year-old actor captioned the post.
Excited fans were quick to flock to the comments section. "The Royals season 2 on its way baby let’s goooooo!!!", one comment read. Another fan wrote, "Cannot wait". "The Charming Prince Is Loading Again", said another person.
The first season of the show was co-directed by Priyanka Ghose and Nupur Asthana and Jasmeet K. Reen is set to take charge of the second season from the director's chair.