The Last of Us season 3 adds John Goodman along with the game's voiceover stars Ian Alexander and Laura Bailey

HBO's The Last of Us season 3 just added some famous names to its cast, like John Goodman, Ian Alexander, and Laura Bailey. John Goodman will be playing Joey, and Ian Alexander will be playing Paco. They are both known as the Heroes of the Highway. Laura Bailey, known for voicing Abby in The Last of Us season 2, will now play Elizabeth of Seraphites.

Ian Alexander previously played Lev in The Last of Us: Part II. But in the HBO series, Kyriana Kratter plays Lev.

The Last of Us season 3 brings game actors into new roles

Laura Bailey briefly made an appearance in Season 1 as a nurse who plays a part in the operation that takes place on Ellie.