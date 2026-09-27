The Last of Us season 3 adds John Goodman along with the game's voiceover stars Ian Alexander and Laura Bailey

HBO's The Last of Us season 3 just added some famous names to its cast, like John Goodman, Ian Alexander, and Laura Bailey. John Goodman will be playing Joey, and Ian Alexander will be playing Paco. They are both known as the Heroes of the Highway. Laura Bailey, known for voicing Abby in The Last of Us season 2, will now play Elizabeth of Seraphites.
Ian Alexander previously played Lev in The Last of Us: Part II. But in the HBO series, Kyriana Kratter plays Lev.
Laura Bailey briefly made an appearance in Season 1 as a nurse who plays a part in the operation that takes place on Ellie.
This type of casting has been consistent from the previous seasons of the television series as well. In season 5, Merle Dandridge appeared once again as the same character, Marlene. In addition, Jeffrey Wright came back to portray the character of Isaac Dixon. Ashley Johnson, the voice of Ellie in the game, portrayed her mother in season 1.
Season 3 of The Last of Us is expected to revolve significantly around the point of view of Abby Anderson. The Seraphites are also expected to play a significant role in the story. Season 2 saw Abby kill Joel in order to take vengeance on him, thus putting Pedro Pascal's fate in question in the series.
Among the new actors are Li Jun Li, Peter Sarsgaard, Jason Ritter, Patrick Wilson, Michelle Mao, and Clea DuVall. Jorge Lendeborg will be the new Manny for the show since Danny Ramirez could not come back due to his schedule problems. The Last of Us season 3 is expected to be released in 2027, but HBO has been tight-lipped about specific details of the season's plot.