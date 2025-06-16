Is Pedro Pascal returning for The Last of Us season 3?

Viewers of the popular HBO show The Last of Us have been abuzz ever since the second season featured the shocking demise of favorite character Joel Miller, played by Pedro Pascal. The horrific death of Joel at Abby’s (Kaitlyn Dever) hands has fueled Ellie’s (Bella Ramsey) revenge mission laying the dramatic groundwork for the remainder of the series. That said, in spite of Joel’s on-screen death mirroring the video game narrative, there is rising speculation that Pedro will be back next season.

Will Pedro Pascal come back for The Last of Us season 3? Joel's Destiny is a hot topic among fans?

Neil Druckmann and Craig Mazin, co-creators of the show, have been intentionally obtuse when questioned on the subject. In answering a question during a press conference, Druckmann teased the epic nature of what we can expect and how the other story is going to be really important coming back to Joel and Ellie and everything we’ve seen so far.

Mazin further fuelled speculation by teasing, “All I can say is we haven't seen the last of Kaitlyn Dever, and we haven't seen the last of Bella Ramsey, and we haven’t seen the last of Isabela Merced [who plays Dina], and we haven’t even seen the last of a lot of people who are currently dead in the story.”