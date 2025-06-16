Vvani by Vani Vats celebrates a decade of its fashion journey with an opulent edit
Designer label Vvani by Vani Vats celebrates a decade of design with a new drop, Noorani. This opulent range pays tribute to regal femininity and heritage Indian craftsmanship by bringing together the vibrance of summer, the elegance of royal traditions, and a style reimagined for the contemporary woman. Inspired by the timeless grandeur of queens, Noorani features an exquisite interplay of mirror work, gota patti, and sequins embroidery in a colour palette that flows through marigold, mauve, deep beige, jade green, twilight plum, Venetian red, and rich burgundy, echoing the festive spirit of summer. There is a rich variety of silhouettes like lehengas, saris, kurta sets, corsets, and Indo-Western ensembles
Designer Vani Vats takes us through the edit.
Vani Vats celebrates 10 years of regal design with ‘Noorani’
How different is Noorani from your previous collections?
While our previous collections lean towards a contemporary space, with signature elements like geometric embroidery and a focus on pearls and mirrors, Noorani takes a more traditional turn. It’s more regal in its mood, richer in palette, and rooted in heritage techniques, while still reflecting the clean aesthetic and detailing that define our design language.
What are the bridal trends this summer?
This summer, global bridal trends are embracing archival revival and sculptural, structured silhouettes that marry heritage with modernity. There’s a renewed focus on traditional craftsmanship and contemporary cuts that offer both elegance and ease, reflecting a desire for timeless yet wearable design. A perfect summer wedding wardrobe call for pieces that marry comfort with refined elegance. Lehengas with discreet pockets, paired with corset or strappy blouses, draped saris, lehenga pants, and kurta sets offer breathable ease while exuding understated sophistication.
How have the silhouettes for lehenga evolved?
Lehenga silhouettes have seen a beautiful shift in recent years. Brides today are far more experimental—they’re embracing statement pieces, elegant cuts, and a fusion of contemporary and traditional sensibilities. Our label interprets this evolution through clean, structured forms softened with intricate mirror, and pearl embroidery. Blouses have become more sculpted and striking, and the overall silhouette feels more refined and intentional.
Who is your favourite fashion icon?
Deepika Padukone—she is truly the ultimate star and fashion icon.
Tell us about your upcoming collection.
We’re still designing the upcoming collection, and it’s shaping up to be something special. We’re bringing back pearls—an element I’ve always loved—for their timeless charm and understated elegance. The focus is on creating beautifully crafted pieces that feel festive yet refined, perfect for the season ahead.