Vvani by Vani Vats celebrates a decade of its fashion journey with an opulent edit

Designer label Vvani by Vani Vats celebrates a decade of design with a new drop, Noorani. This opulent range pays tribute to regal femininity and heritage Indian craftsmanship by bringing together the vibrance of summer, the elegance of royal traditions, and a style reimagined for the contemporary woman. Inspired by the timeless grandeur of queens, Noorani features an exquisite interplay of mirror work, gota patti, and sequins embroidery in a colour palette that flows through marigold, mauve, deep beige, jade green, twilight plum, Venetian red, and rich burgundy, echoing the festive spirit of summer. There is a rich variety of silhouettes like lehengas, saris, kurta sets, corsets, and Indo-Western ensembles

Designer Vani Vats takes us through the edit.

Vani Vats celebrates 10 years of regal design with ‘Noorani’