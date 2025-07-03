Co–creator Neil Druckmann steps away from the HBO series The Last of Us

There’s a big shake up happening in the set of The Last of Us. Neil Druckmann the co-creator of the show is reportedly stepping away from the show. He is the brains behind The Last of Us video game based on which the HBO show was created.

Neil Druckmann confirms departure from The Last of Us creative team

Neil has confirmed to a news organization that he will no longer be a part of the creative team in the show. He explained his departure by saying that now he wants to focus entirely on Naughty Dog, the studio he co-created and where he directed several video games for Sony PlayStation. He said he wants to focus on developing better games and dedicate his talent to similar future projects one of which includes Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet.

The creator stated that his exit comes at an ideal time, with Season 2 completed and production on Season 3 yet to begin, allowing other creators of the show to manage the transition smoothly and effectively. He mentioned “no meaningful work has been started on Season 3”, and hence it's the best time for him to leave.

Neil in a statement said, “Co-creating the show has been a career highlight. It's been an honor to work alongside Craig Mazin to executive produce, direct and write on the last two seasons. I'm deeply thankful of the thoughtful approach and dedication the talented cast and crew took to adapting The Last of Us Part I and their continued adaptation of The Last of Us Part II.”

After the news broke about Neil’s departure executive producer and writer Halley Gross took to social media and posted her exit from the show as well. She was involved in the second season of the show and announced her stepping back from the day-to-day duties regarding the series. She reasoned with this saying she wants “to make space for what comes next.”

Craig Mazin who is one of the producers of the show assured that he will take forward his part in the series with the brilliant cast and crew. He also added saying it was an honor to work alongside Neil and to be surrounded by such exceptional talent.