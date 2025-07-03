Hollywood Walk of Fame: Is it sponsored or awarded?

Extending from Hollywood Boulevard to La Brea and from Sunset to Yucca on Vine Street, the Hollywood Walk of Fame is an honour which has been bestowed to around 2700 celebrities over six, unchanging categories.

These categories are Television, Motion Pictures, Recording, Sports Entertainment, Radio and Live Performance. It is however interesting to note that anyone, including just a fan, can nominate a celebrity, with permission, of course, to be eligible for the honour.

A letter of agreement from the celebrity has to be attached to this application for it to be considered. The nomination has to be done via official forms available in the official website and requires the applicant to submit it along with a submission fee of $275. Moreover, an application, if selected, is valid for two years, within which the celebrity has to accept the honour.

Otherwise, details will have to be re-submitted for a second nomination. There are provisions of these terrazzo and brass to be awarded posthumously as well where the deceased celebrity can be nominated two years after their death.