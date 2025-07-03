Deepika Padukone becomes the first Indian actress to get a space in the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Deepika Padukone has done it again! The versatile actress who was recently in news for exiting from films and demanding 8-hour shifts, especially for new moms, has proved why she still reigns the industry! The Hollywood Walk of Fame just released its list for 2026, it features Deepika Padukone who becomes the first Indian announced to become a recipient of the prestigious list.
While Deepika has been on a winning streak experimenting with bold looks or on-screen avatars in Bollywood, she has also made a mark in Hollywood. From acting with Vin Diesel to announcing at the Oscars, Padukone has done it all. She is one of the few actors who carry global recognition and fame with her.
This time around, she has made the whole Nation proud again by being nominated to have her own star at the prestigious Hollywood Walk of Fame, by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, in the class of 2026, Motion Pictures Category. The whole list was announced a few hours ago as it was live-streamed directly from the organisation over social media. And has created quite an uproar in India as Deepika Padukone found a spot in this Class along with industry colleagues like Emily Blunt, Rami Malek, Demi Moore, Timothee Chalamet, Rachel McAdams, Stanley Tucci and several other well-known names.
Deepika’s nomination truly earns Indian cinema a global spot, which will be physically denoted and captured forever. She has time and again brought Indian heritage to the global stage, whether it is her red-carpet appearances with designer outfits reflecting traditional craftsmanship, or her presence as global fashion ambassador of ultra-luxury fashion houses, the first Indian ever for Louis Vuitton and Cartier- and more. Deepika has always been a trend-setter, and trends that have put Indian cinema and her craft in the forefront.
On the work front, she will be next reuniting with Atlee, although more details about the film have not been shared yet.