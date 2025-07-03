Deepika Padukone becomes the first Indian actress to get a space in the Hollywood Walk of Fame

While Deepika has been on a winning streak experimenting with bold looks or on-screen avatars in Bollywood, she has also made a mark in Hollywood. From acting with Vin Diesel to announcing at the Oscars, Padukone has done it all. She is one of the few actors who carry global recognition and fame with her.

This time around, she has made the whole Nation proud again by being nominated to have her own star at the prestigious Hollywood Walk of Fame, by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, in the class of 2026, Motion Pictures Category. The whole list was announced a few hours ago as it was live-streamed directly from the organisation over social media. And has created quite an uproar in India as Deepika Padukone found a spot in this Class along with industry colleagues like Emily Blunt, Rami Malek, Demi Moore, Timothee Chalamet, Rachel McAdams, Stanley Tucci and several other well-known names.