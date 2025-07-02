Kanye West denied entry to Australia over controversial Hitler lyrics

Minister Burke noted that Ye has visited Australia frequently over the years, largely due to his personal ties to the country. His wife of three years, Bianca Censori, is an Australian native, and her family resides in Melbourne. Despite these connections, the government decided to revoke his visa in light of recent developments. Burke explained that officials reassessed Ye’s eligibility to enter the country after the release of the song in May, concluding that he no longer met the character requirements stipulated under Australia's Migration Act.

While Ye’s representatives have yet to issue an official statement, the move has stirred conversation both in Australia and abroad. Burke commented that Australia already faces enough challenges with homegrown issues and did not need to, in his words, "deliberately import bigotry" through the presence of public figures spreading divisive or hateful ideologies. Australia’s Migration Act mandates strict character and security criteria for all foreign nationals seeking entry. According to Burke, the recent song was a major factor in the decision, as it was widely condemned for promoting Nazi ideology and glorifying Adolf Hitler. Critics around the world have described the track as a deeply antisemitic provocation that echoes dangerous rhetoric.