Kanye West is in Spain for doctor-approved ‘treatment’ at an exclusive retreat

Kanye West is reportedly undergoing treatment at a private retreat in Spain, with court documents confirming that the stay has been approved by his physician. The rapper and fashion mogul, who has remained relatively low-profile in recent months, is said to be receiving care at a facility focused on wellness and mental health.

According to the court filings, the retreat was specifically selected by West’s medical team, suggesting that the program is tailored to his personal health needs. While the documents do not disclose the exact nature of the treatment, sources familiar with the matter indicate that it involves a combination of therapeutic and holistic care. The facility is described as exclusive discreet, and known for catering to high-profile clients seeking privacy and recovery in a tranquil environment.