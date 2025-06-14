Kanye West backs Diddy amid sex-trafficking case: “I stand with my brother”

Kanye 'Ye' West made an unexpected visit to the Manhattan federal courthouse on Friday morning, showing public support for longtime friend and music mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs, who is currently on trial for serious charges including sex trafficking and racketeering.
As per reports, Ye arrived at approximately 11:30 a.m. wearing a white denim jacket and dark sunglasses, drawing immediate attention from the media present outside the courthouse. His appearance caused a stir among both reporters and attendees, but he did not enter the main courtroom where the proceedings against Combs are taking place.
Instead, Ye was directed to a separate overflow room where court attendees could watch the trial via closed-circuit television. Though his presence was noted by many, West declined to speak with reporters or confirm whether he would be testifying on Combs' behalf. Inside the courthouse, his brief 40-minute visit caused a flurry of activity. Reporters rushed to catch a glimpse of the rapper, with some even attempting to access restricted areas via stairwells, adding to the already tense atmosphere. West was seen greeting Combs’ son, Christian Combs, with a handshake upon arrival—a moment captured by paps. Despite speculation that he might return later in the day, West left quietly around lunchtime and did not return for the afternoon session.
This marks yet another show of support from West, who has stood by Combs throughout the ongoing legal battle. Their decades-long friendship appears intact despite the gravity of the charges.
The trial, now in its fifth week, continues to gain national attention. Among the witnesses is singer Cassie Ventura, Combs’ former partner, who previously sued him for $20 million before reaching a settlement. Ventura has since testified in court about her experiences, detailing allegations of abuse. Rapper Kid Cudi has also taken the stand, offering insight into Combs’ behaviour as the prosecution builds its case.