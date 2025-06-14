Kanye West backs Diddy amid sex-trafficking case: “I stand with my brother”

As per reports, Ye arrived at approximately 11:30 a.m. wearing a white denim jacket and dark sunglasses, drawing immediate attention from the media present outside the courthouse. His appearance caused a stir among both reporters and attendees, but he did not enter the main courtroom where the proceedings against Combs are taking place.

Instead, Ye was directed to a separate overflow room where court attendees could watch the trial via closed-circuit television. Though his presence was noted by many, West declined to speak with reporters or confirm whether he would be testifying on Combs' behalf. Inside the courthouse, his brief 40-minute visit caused a flurry of activity. Reporters rushed to catch a glimpse of the rapper, with some even attempting to access restricted areas via stairwells, adding to the already tense atmosphere. West was seen greeting Combs’ son, Christian Combs, with a handshake upon arrival—a moment captured by paps. Despite speculation that he might return later in the day, West left quietly around lunchtime and did not return for the afternoon session.