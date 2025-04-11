Kim Kardashian, Taylor Swift file cease and desist against Kanye West after his 'vulgar' tweets

Kim Kardashian and her ex-husband Kanye West have been embroiled in custody disputes. Following his recent lewd tweets aimed at the reality star, an insider revealed that Kim Kardashian was “forced to file a cease and desist” against her former spouse. The 44-year-old socialite is also bracing for a custody battle against the “Heartless” rapper.
In his recent troubling online outbursts, Kanye West not only made shocking sexually explicit allegations against Taylor Swift without any evidence, but he also targeted his ex-wife on social media. His offensive posts caused significant outrage, with Ye’s hours-long rants on X this week leading him to refer to Kim Kardashian, with whom he shares four children, as his “nanny.”
Alluding to Kim’s infamous sex tape with her former boyfriend Ray J, West expressed a desire to film an X-rated video with her. In March, the controversial rapper even labeled his ex-wife a “sex worker” and “sex trafficker.” The source supporting Kim Kardashian’s claims stated that she “was absolutely mortified when she saw what he had tweeted and demanded it be removed immediately.” Kanye's references to her sex tape with Ray J particularly angered her, as she deemed them “so unnecessary.”
The former couple, who were married for six years, co-parent daughters North and Chicago and sons Saint and Psalm, but the children primarily live with their mother. Despite Kanye's minimal involvement in their lives, he has threatened to “go to war” over custody of the four children. Amid an already troubling year, West also released a song by Diddy that included the voice of his and Kim’s daughter North.
Kardashian isn’t the only one turning to legal action to curb Kanye West’s derogatory online remarks. The “Heartless” rapper has made similar vile and X-rated claims about Taylor Swift, who has also reportedly filed a cease and desist against him as a final warning before pursuing serious legal action. Kanye West also implicated Justin Bieber and Harry Styles in his explicit allegations against Taylor Swift. In what seems to be an attempt to damage the reputation of the “Love Story” singer, the “Heartless” rapper claimed that she had engaged in sexual relations with both Bieber and Styles simultaneously. West, who has frequently used X to express his controversial thoughts, shared his startling assertions, declaring, “ON EVERYTHING THIS TWEET IS ONE THOUSAND PERCENT TRUE.”