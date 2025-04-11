Kim Kardashian, Taylor Swift file cease and desist against Kanye West after his 'vulgar' tweets

The former couple, who were married for six years, co-parent daughters North and Chicago and sons Saint and Psalm, but the children primarily live with their mother. Despite Kanye's minimal involvement in their lives, he has threatened to “go to war” over custody of the four children. Amid an already troubling year, West also released a song by Diddy that included the voice of his and Kim’s daughter North.

Kardashian isn’t the only one turning to legal action to curb Kanye West’s derogatory online remarks. The “Heartless” rapper has made similar vile and X-rated claims about Taylor Swift, who has also reportedly filed a cease and desist against him as a final warning before pursuing serious legal action. Kanye West also implicated Justin Bieber and Harry Styles in his explicit allegations against Taylor Swift. In what seems to be an attempt to damage the reputation of the “Love Story” singer, the “Heartless” rapper claimed that she had engaged in sexual relations with both Bieber and Styles simultaneously. West, who has frequently used X to express his controversial thoughts, shared his startling assertions, declaring, “ON EVERYTHING THIS TWEET IS ONE THOUSAND PERCENT TRUE.”