Indian wicketkeeper-batsman, Rishabh Pant, who created history by playing a pivotal role in India’s recent Test series win in Australia, has got his fans engaged once again, but this time on his Twitter account.

The cricketer is looking out for a new home to buy, and asked his fans to suggest some places. He tweeted, "Jabse Australia se aaya hoon gharwale peeche pade hain ki naya ghar le lo ab. Gurgaon sahi rahega? Aur koi option hai toh batao," which translates to, "Ever since I returned from Australia, my family is pushing me to buy a new home. Is Gurgaon okay or are there any other options." Soon after he tweeted this, fans flooded the micro-blogging platform with hilarious responses.



Here are some hilarious responses:

'mere dil me toh rent free rehte ho aapko ghar ki kya zarurat'

Only salah my middle class mind can give you is ki agar ghar Delhi-NCR me le rahe ho to metro station ke pass hi lena!

Cricket presenter and stand-up comedian, Vikram Sathaye, tweeted, "Next 10 years aap 250 din cricket kheloge. Buy a plane with special bedrooms for family members like Air Force 1 , Sab jagah airport main hi parking milegi :)"

what's gurgaon bro whole gabba is yours now

Even cricketer Irfan Pathan replied with a funny tweet. He posted, "How about buying a cricket ground ??"