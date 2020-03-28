Watch Rishabh Pant's workout video shared by BCCI
Bollywood celebrities like Malaika Arora and Shilpa Shetty Kundra have inspired their fans and followers with their home workouts. Now, even cricketers seem to be sharing a few tips. The first among the fraternity to share a workout video is cricketer, Rishabh Pant.
The cricketer's video was shared by the BCCI on their official Twitter page. Rishabh is seen doing three exercises - a side plank pulse, running on treadmill and push-ups.
