Bollywood celebrities like Malaika Arora and Shilpa Shetty Kundra have inspired their fans and followers with their home workouts. Now, even cricketers seem to be sharing a few tips. The first among the fraternity to share a workout video is cricketer, Rishabh Pant.





The cricketer's video was shared by the BCCI on their official Twitter page. Rishabh is seen doing three exercises - a side plank pulse, running on treadmill and push-ups.



Watch here: