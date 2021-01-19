Rishabh Pant has created history by becoming the fastest Indian wicket-keeper batsman to score 1,000 Test runs. Rishabh broke former Indian captain MS Dhoni's record of 32 innings by achieving the milestone in his 27th innings. He got past the 1000-run mark during India's second innings on day 5 of the fourth Test against Australia in Brisbane. Even though there was a moment when India lost Mayank Agarwal to Pat Cummins, Rishabh put up a fight. India needed over sixty runs, and Rishabh, with help from Washington Sundar, led India to victory.

He finished at 89 not out. "I think this is the biggest thing in my life right now. I am happy (and thankful) to the support staff, and all the fans who supported me even though I was not playing the initial matches (the limited-overs series games and the first pink-ball Test). But it has been a dream series I can say that. I had been practising hard and everything paid off because we won the series," said Pant who was adjudged the Player of the Match.

Rishabh also acknowledged the team management, including coach Ravi Shastri and stand-in captain Ajinkya Rahane, saying they had backed him and encouraged him by calling him a match-winner.

"The team management always backs saying that you are a match-winner and you always have to go and win the match for the team. That is the only thing I keep thinking every day. I always think that I want to win matches for India and I am happy that I did it today," added the 23-year-old.

Rishabh also revealed how disciplined he was throughout the series, although there were some loose shots during the course of his Tuesday's knock.

"Yes, this was a fifth-day pitch. The ball was turning a bit and I thought I have to be disciplined with my shot selection and if you win the match everything pays off well. Everything went so well."