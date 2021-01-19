Telugu superstars, Ram Charan and Pawan Kalyan are rumoured to come together for a multi-starrer under veteran filmmaker S Shankar’s direction. If the news is believed to be true, the two actors will share the screen for the first time.

Reports that recently came in suggest that the makers have already narrated the script to Ram Charan and he has given a green signal to it. Pawan Kalyan who is back to the Telugu cinema after a two-year old sabbatical, has recently wrapped up shooting for Vakeel Saab. The movie is an official remake of the 2016 courtroom drama - Pink. The makers are looking forward to narrating the script to the Gabbar Singh star and if there is a positive confirmation from him, an official announcement will be made soon. The multi-starrer directed by Shankar of Enthiran and Indian fame will see Charan playing the lead character and Pawan Kalyan in a lengthy-key role.

On the work front, Charan joined the sets of RRR under SS Rajamouli’s direction. He was diagnosed with COVID-19 and soon after testing negative for it, he got back into the work mode. Pawan Kalyan finished shooting for Vakeel Saab and has now moved onto the sets of a periodical drama directed by Krish Jagarlamudi.



