Power Star Pawan Kalyan wrapped up the shoot of Vakeel Saab last week. News is that the actor has resumed filming for his next under Krish Jagarlamudi’s direction. Rumoured to be titled as Virupaksha - the movie is touted to be a periodical drama. There is no official confirmation out about the movie's title though.

The makers are calling the movie as #PSPK27, and is set in the bygone period. Prior to the lockdown, the Gabbar Singh star filmed for 15 days for this drama. Now, he has resumed shooting for #PSPK27, for a short schedule in Hyderabad.

Reports suggest that Jacqueline Fernandez will be seen playing the leading lady while Arjun Rampal will be seen as the main antagonist. The makers, long back in the first-week of September, released Pawan Kalyan’s pre-look poster. In a warrior attire, an eagle brooch on the waist and hand armoured with kada, the 49-year old actor’s look intrigued everyone.

Bankrolled by AM Ratnam, Mega Surya Production, celebrated music director MM Keeravani will pen down music for this project. The technical crew includes Gnana Shekar for cinematography, Ben Lock for VFX and Ram-Laxman for choreographing the action sequences. This big budgeted period drama is believed to be high on VFX and graphic works.

Pawan Kalyan who took a two-year sabbatical from movies will soon join Rana Daggubati for the Telugu remake of the 2020 Malayalam blockbuster - Ayyappanum Koshiyum.