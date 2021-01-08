Pawan Kalyan who is all set to return to big screen after a two year sabbatical. The Gabbar Singh star has just wrapped up shooting for his next - Vakeel Saab. The makers announced that the teaser for this movie will be released on January 14.

The South Indian superstar, fondly known as Power Star has a huge fan base in the Telugu speaking states. He, in fact, is one of the biggest Tollywood stars. Ever since his comeback has been announced, fans have been eagerly waiting for Vakeel Saab. The movie is an official remake of 2016, Amitabh Bachchan starrer Pink. The remake is produced by Sri Venkateswara Creations. The makers took to Twitter to release the first look and poster, featuring Pawan Kalyan and Sruthi Hassan.

Vakeel Saab teaser launch date announced

A recent update from the makers suggests that Vakeel Saab’s teaser will be released on January 14, at 6:09 pm. The remake’s ensemble cast also features Nivetha Thomas, Anjali, Ananya Nagalla and Prakash Raj.