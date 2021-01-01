Power Star Pawan Kalyan fans are in for a treat as the makers of Vakeel Saab announced a teaser release date for the coming Sankranthi.

Produced by Dil Raju and Boney Kapoor, the makers took to announce the teaser release date. They also had a surprise for the Gabbar Singh fans. Unveiling the release date, they also launched a poster featuring Pawan Kalyan and Shruthi Hassan. "#VakeelSaab wishes you all a very #HappyNewYear2021. Get ready for #VakeelSaab teaser on Sankranti #NewYearWithVakeelSaab" tweeted the makers.

The tweet has gone viral already and the makers are expecting huge box office openings for this court-drama thriller. Recently, an official announcement has been made via social media that Pawan Kalyan has finished shooting for his part. The remake of 2016 Hindi movie, Pink, will also star Nivetha Thomas, Anjali, Ananya Nagalla in pivotal roles.

Pawan Kalyan who has taken a break from cinema for two years, is making a comeback with Vakeel Saab. The movie will hit the big screens in Summer'21.