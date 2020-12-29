Fans of Thalapathy Vijay were ecstatic when the official announcement of his next movie was made. For his 65th movie, the actor for the first time will team up with Nelson Dilipkumar. This untitled project is being referred to as Thalapathy 65. Anirudh Ravichander will compose music for this.

Bankrolled by Sun Pictures, fans have been waiting for updates about the movie ever since the announcement came earlier this month. In the light of these events, reports suggest that Pooja Hegde might play the female lead for Thalapathy 65. However there are no details of the cast or the crew out in the media. Soon after the movie’s announcement came out, sources confirmed that the movie will go on the floors from January 2021. The makers are also trying for a Diwali 2021 release.

While the makers of Thalapathy 65 are planning to release the first look for New Years’ Vijay will be seen in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s directorial venture Master. The movie gets a Pongal release and will hit the theaters on January 13.

Meanwhile, Pooja Hegde is currently shooting for Radhe Shyam opposite Prabhas. Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, the movie is a love story based in 1960s Europe. Alongside, she is also shooting with Akhil Akkineni for Most Eligible Bachelor. The movie will be released for Sankranthi 2021.