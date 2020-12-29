Actor Vijay’s much-awaited film Master will release on January 13, 2021 and will coincide with Pongal. The announcement was finally made by the filmmakers on Tuesday.

The announcement comes days after Vijay met Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami to seek the government’s support to release Master in theatres.

The film was cleared with a U/A certificate recently. Master will be the first major Tamil release of 2021. “Though we have an offer from a reputed OTT service provider, we prefer the theatrical release, which is the need of the hour for the industry to survive the ongoing crisis. We also request the theatre owners to stand with us and provide their support for reviving the Tamil Film Industry,” Xavier Britto of XB Film Creators had said in a statement.

Written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Master boasts of an all-star cast including Vijay, Vijay Sethupathi, Malavika Mohanan and Arjun Das among others.