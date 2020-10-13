It's actress Pooja Hegde's birthday today. As she is set to star opposite Prabhas in the upcoming film Radhe Shyam, the actor chose the special day to unveil Pooja's look from the film.

He captioned the image: Wishing our Prerana @hegdepooja, a very Happy Birthday!

In the picture, the birthday girl looks stunning in an olive green dress with a floral overcoat and a beige scarf tied around her head.

The makers of the film had previously unveiled the first look poster of the film. Helmed by Radha Krishna Kumar, the shooting of Radhe Shyam was suspended due to the COVID-19 outbreak. As per reports, the stars are currently in Italy to shoot the film.