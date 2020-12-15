Power star Pawan Kalyan needs no introduction in the Indian cinema. A force to reckon with, the Gabbar Singh actor is soon to make a comeback in movies.

Pawan Kalyan has taken a sabbatical after his Agnyathavasi and entered Andhra Pradesh's state politics. He has then taken a break from the movies. The actor who enjoys a terrific fan base has hurt his fans when he made the announcement to quit movies. But, after a failure in the 2019 elections, the actor has decided to come back to the movies.

Vakeel Saab is the official remake of the 2016 thriller Pink - a directorial venture of Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury. Pink is a story of three women that are implicated in a crime. A retired and successful lawyer steps in and helps them get out of this mess. The movie boasts of a great ensemble cast - Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu, Kriti Kulhari, Andrea Tariang, and others. A gripping and path-breaking cinema, Pink continues to be one of the strongest cinema that deals with women issues. The Telugu remake stars Pawan Kalyan, Anjali, Nivetha Thomas, Ananya Nagalla, and Prakash Raj. Directed by Venu Sriram and produced by Dil Raju and Boney Kapoor the movie will hit the screens in Summer'21.

Vakeel Saab poster

The movie has been declared as the most tweeted Telugu movie in 2020 along with Valimai, Sarileru Neekevaru, Pushpa, and KGF Chapter 2. Pawan Kalyan also happens to be the most tweeted Telugu actor for the year 2020.