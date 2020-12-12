Call it a battle of ideologies or a slug of language differences, Diljit Dosanjh and Kangana Ranaut have created a storm on Twitter with their back and forth tweets.

Kangana is notorious for her controversial tweets. From movie mafia to politics, she is aggressive with her opinions. She ensures that she always shares her beliefs and views on topics that are usually shunned by mainstream Bollywood actors. You can say that she created a niche for herself in regard to this.

She has released a series of tweets about the farmers’ protest too. And this did not go too well with the netizens. From taking casual digs at Shaheen Bagh’s Bilkis Dadi to naming the protest as anti-national, the Manikarnika actress received severe backlash from several masses. Singers like Mika Singh tweeted their displeasure over Kangana’s tweets. But it was Diljit who stole the show with his crackling tweets. The Udta Punjab actor responded to Kangana in Punjabi and left the Twitterati in splits.

After their war of words, Diljit stopped responding to Kangana’s tweets. In this light, the 33-year old actress, tweeted about her schedule and used the hashtag #Diljit_Kitthe_aa? which translates to “Where is Diljit?”