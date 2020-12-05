A day after expressing displeasure on Kangana Ranaut's tweet alleging that the 'Shaheen Bagh dadi' had also joined the farmers' agitation for Rs 100, singer Mika Singh has now put forth a question for the actress - Who is your target?

Mika's tweet came in response to Kangana's tweet suggesting that everyone, from Bollywood to Maharashtra and Punjab Government, has been targeting her and they will eventually end up making her grander.



"Film mafia filed many cases on me, last night Javed Akhtar filed one more, Maharashtra government filing one case every hour now congress in Punjab is also joined the gang.... Lagta hai mujhe mahan banake he dum lenge (it seems they will give up only after making me grand)," tweeted Kangana.

Par beta aapka target Kya hai ye tau samajh aaye, you are a talented beautiful girl aap acting karo na yar .. suddenly itni desh bhagti wo bhi twitter and news pe .. https://t.co/bW3kSnHptN — King Mika Singh (@MikaSingh) December 4, 2020

In response, Mika wrote, “Par beta aapka target Kya hai ye tau samajh aaye, you are a talented beautiful girl aap acting karo na yar .. suddenly itni desh bhagti wo bhi twitter and news pe.. (But dear, who is your target? You are a talented beautiful girl, you should act… why suddenly you are showing so much patriotism and that too on Twitter and news platforms?”

When Mika’s fans started trolling Kangana, he even asked them to calm down. “I request all my punjabi brothers to please calm down..We are not here to focus on @KanganaTeam. I don’t have any personal issues with @KanganaTeam, she made a mistake and faced the reaction. Even though she hasn’t said sorry she deleted her tweet.”

A day earlier, Mika has written, “I used to have immense respect for @KanganaTeam, I even tweeted in support when her office was demolished. I now think I was wrong, Kangana being a woman you should show the old lady some respect. If you have any etiquette then apologise. Shame on you.”

I used to have immense respect for @KanganaTeam, I even tweeted in support when her office was demolished. I now think I was wrong, Kangana being a woman you should show the old lady some respect. If you have any ettiquete then apologise. Shame on you.. pic.twitter.com/FqKzE4mLjp — King Mika Singh (@MikaSingh) December 3, 2020

Kangana had retweeted a post with pictures of two elderly women, including Bilkis Bano, and wrote that the "same Dadi" who featured in Time Magazine was "available in 100 rupees". In her tweet, which has now been deleted, the actress had said: "Ha ha ha she is same dadi who featured in Time magazine for being the most powerful Indian... And she is available for 100 rupees. Pakistani jurno's have hijacked international PR for India in an embarrassing way. We need our own people to speak for us internationally."