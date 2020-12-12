Popular Hollywood films Moana, Cars as well as Princess And The Frog are getting their own shows.



Four popular Disney animated films are expanding their universe through spinoff series. The news was announced at the Disney Investor Day presentation, reports deadline.com.



To begin with, Moana: The Series is described as a "long-form musical comedy" and slated to release in 2023. The spinoff show of Princess And The Frog is called Tiana and will serve as a sequel to the 2009 movie. That show will be released in 2022.



The Big Hero sidekick and healthcare robot Baymax, is getting his own series. Set in San Fransokyo, the show will give Baymax new powers to help people.



There is also Zootopia+, a short-former spinoff featuring some of the most popular characters in the 2016 film Zootopia, such as Fru Fru, Tiger Dancers and Flash the sloth.



Disney Animation and Afrigan studio Kugali will team for Iwaju, a youth-oriented science fiction series set for 2022.



There is also Dug Days, a spinoff from the studio's feature film Up. The series comes from creator Bob Peterson, who will also serve as the voice of the titular talking dog, and will premiere in 2021.



The studio also announced a series based on Cars, slated to debut in 2022.

