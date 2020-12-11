Rana Daggubati’s next is an intense action love story. Titled as Virata Parvam, the movie is set up in a naxal backdrop. A battle of ideologies between naxalites and government, the movie is currently the most anticipated telugu cinema. Joining the cast is the talented Nivetha Pethuraj. The makers of Virata Parvam confirmed just today that Nivetha will play an extremely important character

Directed by Venu Udugula, the movie also stars Sai Pallavi as Rana’s love interest. The movie’s shoot was almost completed before the lockdown. After a halt of eight months, Virata Parvam cast is now back to the sets and there is only ten percent of the shoot left. With a strong ensemble cast that includes Priyamani, Nandita Das, Naveen Chandra, Rahul Ramakrishna and others.. The movie presented by D Suresh Babu is produced by Sudhakar Cherkuri, SLV Cinemas. Suresh Bobbili is the music composer.

Nivetha was seen in blockbusters like Ala Vaikuntapuramlo directed by Trivikram Srinvas alongside Allu Arjun, Pooja Hegde and Sushanth Anumolu. She made her debut in the Telugu movies in 2017 with Mental Madhilo. She then acted in critically acclaimed movies like Chitralahari and Brochevarevarura. The actress also acted in a few Tamil movies. She will be soon seen in RED, the Telugu remake of Thadam opposite Ram Pothineni.

Virata Parvam's release date is yet to be announced.