Famous Telugu singer Sunitha Upadrastha announces her engagement with Whacked Out Media director Ram Veerapaneni.

On December 7, the singer took to her Instagram to share the news of her engagement with her fans. Ram is the director of Whacked Out Media which is the digital media wing of Mango Media. From digital marketing to content distribution, the Mango group is a leading cinema production from South India.

Sunitha’s musical journey:

She debuted in 1995’s Gulabi and created an instant sensation with her Ee velallo neevu song. There has been no looking back for young Sunitha since then. Pedhavi Daatani from Thammudu, Alanaati Ramachandruni from Murari, Jum Jum Maya from Vikramarkudu, and Andanga Lena from Godavari are a few of the many hit albums that Sunitha has been a part of. She has been a part of several private music albums and is also successful as a dubbing artist. In her illustrious career as a musician, Sunitha has won over nine Nandi Awards and many Film fare awards. She was also honoured with the Lata Mangeshkar Best Singer award by the Andhra Pradesh government in 2011.

Engagement announcement:

Sunitha and Ram have been friends since 2012 and are believed to share a strong relationship. “Like every mother, I dream of settling my children down well. At the same time, I am blessed with wonderful and thoughtful children and parents who always want to see me well settled in life.... the moment has finally come... Ram has entered my life as a caring friend and a wonderful partner.. we both are delighted to enter into wedlock very soon” shared the singer on her social media accounts making her engagement with Ram official.



The couple is yet to announce the wedding dates.




























