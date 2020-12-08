Hollywood filmmaker Christopher Nolan has heavily criticised Warner Bros for its decision to release its entire 2021 theatrical slate simultaneously on a streaming service.



Wonder Woman 1984 is slated to release in theatres as well as on HBO Max, and the studio recently announced that they will do the same for their entire theatrical slate through 2021.



"Oh, I mean, disbelief. Especially the way in which they did. There's such controversy around it, because they didn't tell anyone. In 2021, they've got some of the top filmmakers in the world, they've got some of the biggest stars in the world who worked for years in some cases on these projects very close to their hearts that are meant to be big-screen experiences, Nolan reportedly told the media.



"They're meant to be out there for the widest possible audiences... And now they're being used as a loss-leader for the streaming service -- for the fledgeling streaming service -- without any consultation. So, there's a lot of controversies. It's very, very, very, very messy. A real bait and switch. Yeah, it's sort of not how you treat filmmakers and stars and people who, these guys have given a lot for these projects. They deserved to be consulted and spoken to about what was going to happen to their work," he added.



In a statement to Nolan said: "Some of our industry's biggest filmmakers and most important movie stars went to bed the night before thinking they were working for the greatest movie studio and woke up to find out they were working for the worst streaming service."



"Warner Bros. had an incredible machine for getting a filmmaker's work out everywhere, both in theatres and in the home, and they are dismantling it as we speak. They don't even understand what they're losing. Their decision makes no economic sense, and even the most casual Wall Street investor can see the difference between disruption and dysfunction," said the filmmaker, whose relationship with the studio dates back to Insomnia in 2002.



Representatives from the studio or the streaming services are yet to comment on Nolan's remarks.