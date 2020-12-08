After testing positive for the coronavirus last week, Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan urged fans to be "extra careful" in the face of the ongoing pandemic. However, not everyone took the actor's message in their stride, with trolls even going to the extent of calling his diagnosis fake.

It all started on Monday when addressed his illness for the first time in an Instagram post. "So as I returned to work in the pandemic era I have contracted #covid_19. All precautions were taken by the production but still nothing is certain in life especially not COVID-19. So please be extra careful I believe I could have been more careful. I see the get well soon messages and my spirits are high taking each day at a time. Thank you," wrote the actor.

Responding to the post in the comment section, a user wrote, "Bhai sahi mein hua hai na? Ya phir yahan bhi normal khaasi ki overacting kar raha hai."

Varun clapped back by replying, “Wow ur so funny. What an amazing sense of humour you have. I hope you and your family don’t have to suffer through this though they will have to suffer through your sad excuse of humour. Get well soon son.”