Director Raj Mehta had begun shooting for his upcoming film, Jug Jugg Jeeyo earlier in November. The film stars Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani alongside Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor who play Varun’s parents. Popular. Reportedly the month-long schedule almost got over after which the actors were planning to return to Mumbai.

However, recent reports suggest that Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, and director Raj Mehta have tested positive for COVID-19.

Though they were tested before leaving Mumbai, and even having had regular checks ups in the set, it has been found that a few memebers have the coronavirus. More details on the matter are awaited. The shooting of Jug Jugg Jeeyo has now been halted.

The movie is set to release next year.