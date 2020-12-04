Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan was joined by wife Kareena Kapoor Khan and son Taimur in Dharamshala where the actor was shooting for his upcoming horror-comedy Bhoot Police. Going by the social media updates, the Pataudi family has been having a fun time vacationing in the hills. And recently, Kareena had posted pics of her and Taimur doing pottery.

While it was an extremely cute photo of Kareena giving pottery lessons to her little one, the post has now become a subject for online trolls. And Saif had something to say about it.

“I’m lucky I have an amazing job that brings me to places like these. Not everyone is as lucky, and it can get frustrating being penned in a small apartment in the big city. Knowing that the negativity comes from there, I can be forgiving,” Saif reportedly said.

Saif and Kareena are now all prepared to welcome their second child. Kareena recently wrapped shooting for Aamir Khan-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha and will be next seen in Karan Johar’s Takht.