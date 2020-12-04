Last month, Anita Hassanandani Reddy took to social media to announce her pregnancy. The popular television actress, who initially came into limelight with her portrayal of Anjali in Ekta Kapoor’s Kkavyanjali, is in her seven month of pregnancy and is spending quality time with her husband Rohit Reddy at their Mumbai residence. Indulge spoke to the mommy-to-be about her pregnancy life. Excerpts:

Q: What was your first reaction when you heard about your pregnancy? Whom did you break the news to first?

Mixed emotions. I was excited and overwhelmed. Of course, Rohit was the first person to know and he was very, very happy, thrilled and overwhelmed.

Q: There is a lot of conversation around the biological clock. For someone who is pregnant at 39, what are your thoughts?

I think age is just a number. You need to have a healthy lifestyle. Being a parent is not something that you should do under pressure or because people are telling you that you are getting older. It is about being ready mentally and wanting to have a child as a couple, these factors are more important than age.

Q: What does a day in your life look like?

I try to eat healthy, sleep well and take my vitamins on time. I watch happy shows like Friends, Two and a Half Men, Big Bang Theory and I recently finished watching The Queen’s Gambit and loved it. Besides, I don’t step out much and do yoga and walk at home. Rohit is also being very supportive in this phase.

Anita Hassanandani Reddy

Q: What do you eat in a day? How are you managing cravings for street food considering the pandemic?

I have always enjoyed cheat food but in my pregnancy, I am not having cravings for street food that much. But if and when I do, I end up having pani puri — we prepare the water at home and get puris from outside. At times like this, it is better to avoid eating from outside. Besides, I am including a lot of fruits in my diet and am having coconut water every day.

Q: Have you thought of a name?

My father-in-law, Late Ravi Reddy, passed away recently. So, if I have a boy, he will be named after him. But, if it is a girl, we would have to think of a name.

Q: When are we going to see you back onscreen?

For now, my priority is my child and I don’t know when I am going to make my comeback. For now, I don’t want to miss out on anything that my child does... kaam toh baad mein hota rahega (work will happen eventually).



