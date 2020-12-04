Minutes after the news came out that a petition has been filed in Bombay High Court against Kangana Ranaut seeking suspension of her Twitter account, the actress was quick to say that she can get a thousand camera at a snap of her fingers.



Here's what happened



The actress has been writing against the ongoing farmers' protest, calling protesters 'tukde gang members' and 'anti-nationalists'. It is to be noted that this is not the first incident when the actress has labelled people who have critised the government or its policies and bills.



Last evening, a plea was filed in Bombay High Court against Kangana Ranaut for 'spreading continuous hatred, disharmony in the country and attempting to divide the country with her extremist tweets'. The petitioner saught suspension of her Twitter account.

"Plea filed against Kangana Ranaut in Bombay HC for getting her twitter account @KanganaTeam suspended for 'spreading continuous hatred, disharmony in the country and attempting to divide the country with her extremist tweets.' @TwitterIndia @OfficeofUT #BombayHC," tweeted the legal portal, Bar & Bench.

Reacting to the tweet, Kangana asserted that Twitter is not the only platform where she can voice her opinion and she can call a thousand camera at a snap of her fingers.

"Ha ha ha I am continuously taking about Akhand Bharat, inevitably fighting tukde gang everyday and I am accused of dividing the nation. Wah!!! Kya baat hai, anyway twitter is not the only platform for me in one chutki thousands camera will appear for my single statement," she wrote.

In a separate tweet, the actress mentioned: "So tukde gang remember you will have to kill me to suppress my voice, and then I will speak through every Indian and that's precisely my dream, whatever you do inevitably you will make me realise my dream and purpose and that's why I respect my villains."

