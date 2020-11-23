The music sensation, Shirley Setia, who took the world by storm with her gigs and music videos is soon to make her debut against Naga Shaurya in Tollywood. The 25-year old is a well-known face in the music industry and has garnered a strong fan-base on social media and her fans are obviously elated with this news.

Shirley took to her social-media to announce her Tollywood debut. “I am super-excited to announce my launch in Telugu film industry with Naga Shaurya directed by Aneesh Krishna,” shares the singer. This project is being produced by Ushamulpuri under the banner - Ira Creations.

Shirley Setia's official announcement

The production house and Naga Shaurya also welcome her onboard via tweet. A Mahati Sagar musical this movie is currently called #NagShaurya22.

Actor Naga Shaurya's tweet

Shirley is soon to debut in Bollywood with yet-to-be-released, Nikamma opposite Abhimanyu Dassani who was last seen in Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota. Directed by Sabbir Khan, this movie is also noted to be the comeback for Shilpa Shetty.

Meanwhile, Naga Shaurya is shooting for #NS20 under the direction of Santosh and his next movie is also under production with Ritu Verma playing the female lead.