Kartik Aaryan is excited to step into the thriller zone and team up with Madhvani to play a journalist who covers the live broadcast of a terror attack in Mumbai.

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan has joined hands with filmmaker Ram Madhvani for an upcoming thriller titled Dhamaka.

The film, which will be produced by Ronnie Screwvala's RSVP and Ram Madhvani Films with Co-Producer Amita Madhvani, gives a bird's eye view into the working of a news channel in the 21st century.

"This for me is a miracle script and had me on the edge of my seat all through the narration. I knew this is the script that would give me the opportunity to explore a different side of me as an actor," Kartik said.

Neerja director Madhvani said as a director he is inclined towards human stories.

"Though, this one is a thriller on the outset, there lies a lot of emotion and drama in the screenplay that leads to the adrenaline rush. This film demanded a young actor with a certain amount of rawness in the space. Kartik, being one of the most talented actors in Bollywood, fits the bill," Madhvani added.

The Filmmaker concludes admitting that shooting for the film amid the Covid-19 pandemic will be challenging.

"But I have a terrific backing from my producer, Ronnie Screwvala, and our Production teams at RSVP and RMF, are all well-versed with the Covid protocols. As a Director/ Producer I will be abiding by the rules laid down by the government and am eager to get back to filming."

The film is all set to go on floors this December. It will be shot in a unique way with the entire cast and crew creating a Covid bubble.