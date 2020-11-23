Samantha Akkineni and her husband actor Naga Chaitanya are holidaying in Maldives, and the duo rang in Naga's birthday on the beach amidst a romantic setting.

Samantha shared a picture of a candle lit beach on her Instagram stories. She posted it with the caption, 'Wishing upon a shooting star.' The image shows a table for two set on a beach under a moonlit clear sky.

Naga turned 34 on Monday. On Twitter, Samantha wished her husband by sharing the poster of his upcoming Telugu film Love Story. She tweeted, "Always living life on your own terms @chay_akkineni Wishing you only happiness always and forever #LoveStory #HBDNagaChaitanya (sic)."

The actress has posted some stunning images from her vacation spot Joali Maldives, the luxury resort that's known for its villas.

Samantha even went scuba diving. It appears from her caption that this was on her wishlist for a long-time.

Samantha has been busy with her chat show Sam Jam. The first episode featured Vijay Deverakonda, and was telecast on November 13 for Diwali. It was an instant hit. The second episode will bring feature Rana Dagubatti and Nag Ashwin for a candid chat with Samantha.

Samantha will soon be seen in the second season of The Family Man with Manoj Bajpayee.