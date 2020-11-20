The South Indian superstar, Samantha Akkineni seems to be on a roll this year. From launching her own clothing line, Saaki, to hosting a talk-show on the OTT platform Aha, she surely is going places.

The Super Deluxe actor created a buzz when she started a talk show, Sam Jam, which featured Vijay Devarakonda in the first episode on November 13. The show has been trending since then and fans have flooded Twitter and other social media platforms applauding Samantha’s candor as a talk show host.

While the Telugu audiences were still getting over the madness unleashed in the first episode with the Arjun Reddy actor, Aha announced its next guest. Megastar Chiranjeevi shot for the second episode of Sam Jam and the viewers are eagerly waiting to see these two share a screen. The episode was shot on Tuesday and the pictures from the shoot have gone viral.

Aha's tweet about Sam Jam's second episode

It is also said that the Geeta Govindam actor Rashmika Mandanna, Stylish star Allu Arjun and the badminton player Saina Nehwal are soon to grace the show.