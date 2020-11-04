Actor Vijay Raaz, known popularly for his comic roles, was arrested on Monday for allegedly molesting a crew member.

Actor Vijay Raaz, known popularly for his comic roles, was arrested on Monday for allegedly molesting a crew member. The incident reportedly happened while shooting for Vidya Balan-starrer Sherni in Gondia (Maharashtra). The actor was granted bail on Tuesday.

"Some shoot was on, a crew member filed a complaint for molestation and we registered it. It happened in Gondia. He was arrested yesterday and released on bail today," Atul Kulkarni, Additional Superintendent of Police, Gondia, Maharashtra, told IANS on Tuesday.

"The court has said he has to appear before the investigation officer whenever needed," Kulkarni added.

Raaz came into the limelight with his performance of a marigold-chewing wedding planner PK Dubey in Mira Nair's 2001 release, Monsoon Wedding. The 57-year-old actor was recently seen in digitally-released films Gulabo Sitabo and Lootcase. He will next be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi, starring Alia Bhatt.