Samantha Akkineni recently turned into a talk show host with Aha’s Sam Jam. Her first episode featured Vijay Devarakonda. Last week Samantha shot an episode with Megastar Chiranjeevi and her latest episode is to feature Rana Dagubatti and Nag Ashwin.

Aha released a promo to this episode, which looked all fun and games till the Bahubali star spoke of his past illness that moved everyone in the set, including the show host. Prior to the Corona lockdown, Rana undergoing medical treatment in America is a known fact. But, the Dagubatti family released no official statement regarding Rana’s health leading the media and the fans to speculate.

“When everything is going great, this comes like a pause button. I have been suffering with BP and a heart disease right from my childhood. The doctors told me that my kidneys were failing and that the chances to survive are just 70-30,” revealed the 35-years old actor talking about his bad health for the first time. The actor who got recently married also talks of how the lockdown wasn’t so bad for him as it was during this time that he met his beautiful wife - Miheeka Bajaj.

The episode also features Nag Ashwin of the Mahanati fame, who is seen doing what he does the best - keeping it cool and simple. On the work front, Rana is currently working on Aranya/Haathi Mere Saathi and Nag Ashwin’s next is with Prabhas and Deepika Padukone under the prestigious Vyjayanthi banner.

The episode will premiere on November 27.