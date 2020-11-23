Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Sunday directed police officials to examine the content of Mira Nair’s A Suitable Boy after a scene from the Netflix show kick-started a controversy for purportedly “hurting religious sentiments”.

In a tweet, Mishra said, “A film titled ‘A Suitable Boy’ has been released on an OTT platform. It depicts extremely objectionable scenes that hurt the feelings of a particular religion. I have directed police officials to look into it.”

The cabinet minister has also asked officials to inform whether legal action can be taken against the producer and director of the show for “hurting religious sentiments”.

His statement comes a day after a youth BJP leader, Gaurav Tiwari, submitted a written complaint to Rewa SP Rakesh Kumar Singh, demanding that an FIR be registered. Tiwari objected to a scene that shows two characters (played by Tanya Maniktala and Kabir Durrani) -one Hindu and Muslim-kissing in temple premises.

The BJP leader also urged people on Twitter to uninstall Netflix from their phone, following which #BoycottNetflix began to trend on Twitter.

Directed by Mira Nair, A Suitable Boy is a miniseries adaptation of Vikram Seth’s novel of the same name.