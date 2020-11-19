The Bus stop actor, Kumar Sai was the first wild card entry to the Telugu Big Boss - season 4. Just two weeks after his entry into the house, he was evicted. Fans believed that this was done in order to save another contestant, Monal Gajjar.

Reports say that the Big Boss is eliminating contestants based on the TRPs and not the actual votes received. Contestants like Monal, Amma Rajashekar, and Avinash have been receiving negative feedback right from the beginning of the show. But, sadly, amongst these only Rajashekar has been eliminated and the others getting saved repeatedly despite receiving fewer votes.

The Kumar Sai eviction episode did not go well with the audience. Twitterati ridiculed the show’s format and trolled the show’s host Nagarjuna for setting a biased stage. It is now rumoured that Kumar will make a re-entry to the show along with other big boss contestants. There are also talks that Monal will soon leave the show because of the constant negative feedback she has been receiving from the viewers.

Meanwhile, in this week of Big Boss, Akhil who has chosen as the captain seems to be on the receiving end of negativity for his bad performance.