Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani starrer Laxmii, which released on Monday evening, has gone on to become most-watched movie on the streaming platform, Disney+ Hostar.

"Within hours of its release, Laxmii has broken all previous records set by any other Bollywood blockbuster to become the movie with the biggest opener for Disney+ Hotstar VIP," said the press statement made by the streaming site on Tuesday. Previous, the streaming service had made a similar announcement for Dil Bechara. “A film that will always be etched in the hearts of all Bollywood fans. Your love has made Dil Bechara the biggest movie opening. Ever,” it had said.

Reacting to the news, actor Akshay Kumar said, “I am overwhelmed and overjoyed by the response that Laxmii received."

"Who doesn’t love beating records – whether it’s at the box-office or opening night on streaming platforms. Nothing is comparable to this feeling of euphoria,” he added.

Laxmii is the story of a man possessed by the ghost of a transgender. Directed by Raghava Lawrence, it also stars Ayesha Raza Mishra, Sharad Kelkar, Tarun Arora, Ashwini Kalsekar, Manu Rishi Chadha and Rajesh Sharma in pivotal roles.