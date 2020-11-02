The ongoing fight between Kavita Kaushik and Eijaz Khan proved to be too much to handle for Salman Khan. The actor who was hosting the Weekend Ka War of Bigg Boss 14 on Sunday, walked out of the stage as the two contestants refused to end their bickering which has been going on for a couple of days now.

Khan at first lent his earns to their complaints but after some time the actor lost patience and gave up on the duo.

Kavita’s entry last week in the Bigg Boss house has changed the dynamics. Eijaz who has been in the house from the start is now at loggerheads with his ‘supposed friend’ Kavita who outrightly refused that she is Eijaz’s friend. The matter stretched beyond Khan’s control and after trying to counsel the two, he gave up and walked off.

It is yet to be seen how their relationship develops in the house and whether they get evicted today as two contestants are to leave the house in today’s episode.