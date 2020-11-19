Good news for fans of Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan! The big-budget multi-starrrer film Adipurush in which these two stars will act together will release on August 11, 2022. With Independence Day 2022 falling on a Monday, it will have a 5-day extended opening weekend at the box office.

Directed by Om Raut and produced by Bhushan Kumar of T- Series, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar and Rajesh Nair of Retrophiles, Adipurush is in the pre-production stage right now and will go on floors from January 2021.

An adaptation of the Indian epic Ramayana, the film will see Prabhas playing the lead and Saif in the role of the main antagonist, Lankesh.

Speculations are still on about the female leads and names of top actresses including Anushka Sharma and Kiara Advani are doing rounds

The film will be released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.