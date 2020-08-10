All eyes may have been on the newlyweds Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj, but Tollywood sweethearts Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya managed to steal the spotlight with their BTS shenanigans during Rana's pre-wedding festivities.

Samantha took to Instagram and shared a picture of Naga Chaitanya goofing around with her at Rana Daggubati's wedding muhurtham. They look super cute together in this candid moment and do they seem adorable.

In the other picture shared by Samantha, the Daggubati family can be seen into a perfect canvas. Venkatesh Daggubati, Suresh Babu, Samantha and other family members wore handwoven cotton outfits for wedding rituals. Sharing about it, the South beauty wrote, "Handpicked, handcombed, and handwoven with devotion and love. A supple spinning of heritage Ponduru cotton woven into a perfect canvas by Andhra weavers. Embark on a new beginning rooted in the timeless Indian ritual of a perfect moment, the muhurtham of a marriage."