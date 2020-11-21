Who hasn’t seen the sensational and internationally acclaimed KGF? The movie when it came out did a thundering business at the box office. So, it came as no shocker when the filmmakers announced a sequel to it. The makers promised a bigger cinema with KGF 2 and to make this only better Sanjay Dutt is soon to join the shoot.

Bollywood’s famous star Sanjay Dutt was fighting cancer for a while now. Last seen in Sadak-2, the actor is now recovering and rumours suggest that he will fly down to Hyderabad in the second week of December to shoot crucial scenes with the lead star Yash. On the actor’s 61st birthday, KGF’s makers released his first look and fans have been eagerly waiting for chapter two ever since then.

Actor Sanjay Dutt

Sanjay Dutt will be seen playing the role of an antagonist named Adheera. “Adheera is an important role in my career. Have you watched Avengers? He is as powerful as Thor and I cannot wait for you all to witness the madness he unleashes,” shares the Munna Bhai actor about his role in the movie.

KGF Chapter 2 was initially scheduled to be released on October 23, 2020, but the lockdown has put a stop to the shooting process. Yash is back on the sets and is currently shooting in Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad.